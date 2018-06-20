Former Garfield School being turned into affordable senior housing in Moline

A century-old school building in Moline is getting a new purpose. On Wednesday, June 20, 2018, officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for a senior housing project at the former Garfield School on 25th Ave. and 15th St.

The building closed three years ago and was purchased by Gorman & Company. With help from federal tax credits awarded by the Illinois Housing Development Authority, it will become an affordable senior housing complex. Plans call for 57 apartments with 30 in the renovated school building and another 27 in a new, three-story addition.

According to the state housing authority, the development will bring modern rental options to an area with a growing senior population.

The classrooms will be renovated into apartments. The gym will be converted to a multipurpose room for events and classes, a kitchen, and a fitness center.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in April of 2019. Leasing will begin in February of 2019. For more information, contact Gorman & Company at (608) 835-3900.

