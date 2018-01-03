Former Geneseo teacher pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges

Former Geneseo High School teacher Jayme Farrell appeared in court Tuesday, January 2.

The 33-year-old had already submitted a plea of not guilty on Dec. 28, according to online court records. Farrell is facing eight counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

Court documents obtained by KWQC back in December show the alleged abuse happened between May and July of 2015. A letter from the school district to parents said the abuse involved students not currently at the high school.

TV-6 has submitted a request with the Geneseo Police Department for the report filed prior to Farrell's arrest.

Farrell's next appearance in court is set for Jan. 17 at 1 p.m.