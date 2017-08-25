Former Habitat for Humanity executive pleads guilty to identity theft

A former executive director of Habitat for Humanity in Council Bluffs has pleaded guilty in a federal identity theft case.

Court records say Gina Malloy is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 24 in U.S. District Court in Council Bluffs. FBI investigators say Malloy forged a signature and used the victim's name, Social Security number and other information on loan and credit card applications.

Investigators say the crimes occurred when Malloy was working for Habitat. She left its employ and became executive director of Joslyn Castle in Omaha, Nebraska, in August 2015. She left that job in May 2016.

Malloy's also known as Gina Primmer.

The records say prosecutors have agreed to recommend a sentence of five years' probation, and she's agreed to make restitution of more than $25,500.