Former Hawkeye Wagner announces transfer to Kentucky football

By  | 
Posted:

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) Former Iowa basketball player Ahmad Wagner announced via Twitter that he will play football at the University of Kentucky next season.


Wagner is a graduate transfer and will be immediately eligible this season.
Wagner was a four-star wide receiver out of Yellow Spring, Ohio out of high school. Kentucky heavily recruited him then.
Wagner played in 96 games for the Hawkeyes, averaging less than two points a game.

 