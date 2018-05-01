Former Hawkeye Wagner announces transfer to Kentucky football

Former Iowa basketball player Ahmad Wagner announced via Twitter that he will play football at the University of Kentucky next season.



First off I would like to thank God for the blessing and opportunity he has put in front of me.. with that being said after much thought and consideration from my family I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at the University of Kentucky! #BBN pic.twitter.com/OUWi5n9IV9 — Ahmad Wagner (@Ahmad_Wagner) May 1, 2018

Wagner is a graduate transfer and will be immediately eligible this season.

Wagner was a four-star wide receiver out of Yellow Spring, Ohio out of high school. Kentucky heavily recruited him then.

Wagner played in 96 games for the Hawkeyes, averaging less than two points a game.