Former Henry Sabin building to become youth community center

For almost fifty years, the building on South Bluff Road was an elementary school. Then, it became an alternative high school under the name Lincoln High School.

For the past four years, it has sat vacant.

"It is going to need a little tender, loving, care," says Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy.

Jorge Landa Rodriguez purchased the building for one thousand dollars with the plan to convert it into a community center for the area youth.

"The kids in Clinton need somewhere to go, somewhere else besides home they can call home," says Landa Rodriguez.

DeLacy says it's a win-win for the community and the school district.

"Because it's the same kids that we're serving," he explains.

Landa Rodriguez will bring his boxing club, DelSol Boxing to the building. But he's also gathered together other groups to form the non-profit 'Against the Ropes'.

Ebony Illusion Dance Team owner, Tiffany Harris, is excited to be a part of the new location.

Harris says she wants to teach young people positive values.

"I think if we can give them that respect and that discipline through dance, it would make our community a lot better," she believes.

The building needs quite a bit of work. Landa Rodriguez says it's faced it's fare share of vandalism.

"It's an open canvas," he says optimistically. "It's gonna take a little bit of hard work and some money to get it back to where it needs to be."

The school district says it should take less than ninety days for the paperwork to be processed. Landa Rodriguez hopes to begin work on the building before the end of January.