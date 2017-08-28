Former Houston residents watch Hurricane Harvey, keep eye on relatives

For Jerry and Michele Quansy, Hurricane Harvey hits close to home.

They lived in Houston for about 35 years before relocating to Davenport.

While living in Texas they experienced several tropical storms, but the Quansys say never something like this.

"This is horrific," says Michele. "Just truly incredible."

Their sons Todd and Jarrett Quansy still reside in the area, along with their granddaughter Megan.

In order to keep an eye on their family, one of their sons set up a web cam from the second story window overlooking the street.

"Being able to put your eyes on them really helps," she says.

As they watch the news coverage of the rescues, the Quansys say they feel fortunate their children are high and dry.

"Streets are flooded so they can't get around," explains Jerry. "But their houses are okay."

Watching the community efforts from afar makes them feel proud of their Texas connection.

"Texans are good to each other," believes Michele. "It's incredible the way they rally and take care of each other."

They are praying for the day when the sun shines out again.

"They will bounce back," says Jerry. "They will come back."

