Former IA School Nutrition Association Director charged with stealing $156,000

The former director of the Iowa School Nutrition Association has been charged with stealing over $156,000 from the group, some of it taxpayer money.

74-year-old Norma Adams turned herself in Wednesday morning after a judge issued a warrant for her arrest. A state audit released earlier this month said Adams admitted to using the money for personal expenses, including gambling.

This is not Adams' first time facing theft charges. She was convicted in 2003 of stealing over $12,500 from a WQPT fund raising account. She was a business manager for the station at the time.

Rock Island County court records show as part of her probation she was to attend Gamblers Anonymous.

Adam's did not return a message left at her home seeking comment. Her next court date is set for July.

