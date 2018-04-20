Former ISU, UNI, Barnstormers coach Earle Bruce dies

A former Iowa collegiate football coach died early in the morning on April 20.

Earle Bruce's daughters released a statement that their 87-year-old father had passed away this morning.

"He was a great man, a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, and a respected coach to many," the statement said that was shared on talking Big Ten's Twitter.

Today is a sad day for #Buckeyes fans, as it is announced that former OSU football coach Earle Bruce hs passed away.



His daughters released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/GxC9mqd3qO — talking Big Ten (@talkingB1G) April 20, 2018

Bruce coached the Iowa State Cyclones from 1973 to 1978. He went on to coach the Ohio State Buckeyes before coming back to Iowa in 1988 to coach at the University of Northern Iowa.

Bruce also coached the Iowa Barnstormers for a brief time in 2001.

Bruce coached 21 collegiate football seasons in his career.

He coached at Tampa and Colorado State as well during his career, compiling an overall record of 154-90-2.