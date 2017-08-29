Former ISU player charged with theft

A former Iowa State University football star has been charged with 3rd Degree Theft.

Jacob Knott, a graduate from Waukee and now from Ankeny, was arrested on August 26 at 6:49 p.m.

Knott was charged for taking property belonging to the Sportsman Warehouse twice in one week.

Documents say Knott was caught on surveillance video stealing three gun holsters, a gun light, a laser light and other items on August 22.

Four days later, on August 26, Knott returned to the store and managers recognized him.

While waiting for police to arrive at the scene, loss prevention officers saw Knott take ammunition, a Bluetooth headset, and a keychain.

Authorities say Knott paid for some small items and walked out with the stolen merchandise.

He was stopped outside by police and was found with the items.

The total value of the items stolen on the two days was between $500 and $1,000.

Knott's court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 5.