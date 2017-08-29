Former Kelly's Irish Pub employee waiting on paycheck, owner issues a statement

One week after Kelly's Irish Pub & Eatery closed, one employee is searching for answers. Former line cook, Patrick Bell said he had worked at the restaurant for three months and received no prior notice that it was closing. He said he found out through social media on his day off last week.

"At first I was sad, because if you like to cook and you're into the restaurant business you never want to see a restaurant close down like that," Bell said. "It's just sad."

Bell said he was supposed to receive a paycheck on Saturday but cannot reach the owner to retrieve it.Unfortunately, experts said instances like this are common in Iowa. According to lawyers, if an employee can prove their employer intentionally failed to pay them, that employer could be liable for those wages, plus damages and legal fees. TV6 reached out to the owner, Dan Kelly, who issued the following statement:

"Over 13 years we had so many great people work with us. We have always valued our employees as a vital part of the company. In this unfortunate situation we have done the best for them that we possibly could."

Meantime, Bell said he is still awaiting his most recent paycheck while searching for another place to work.

"You keep searching until you find that home," Bell said. "That place you actually like being and where you feel as though you can learn and possibly teach others."

If you find yourself in a similar predicament, lawyers advise filing a complaint on the Iowa Division of Labor website.