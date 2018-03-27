Former Michigan State University Dean and boss of Larry Nassar arrested

Police in Michigan have arrested William Strampel, a former Michigan State University (MSU) Dean, and boss of Larry Nassar.

Nassar is the former doctor for USA Gymnastics. He was sentenced to lengthy prison sentences after admitting to sexually abusing young girls for more than two decades.

Charges against Strampel have not been disclosed. He is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday morning.

In early February, MSU moved to revoke the tenure of Strampel, who was Nassar's boss as the Dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine.

The special counsel to MSU's Interim President said Strampel failed to monitor and enforce clinical practice guidelines put in place for Nassar after a 2014 sexual harassment investigation.

