Former Monmouth College quarterback signs with Giants

Former Monmouth College quarterback Alex Tanney announced on Twitter that he has signed with the New York Giants.



Excited to join the New York Giants. #RollScots #BigBlue — Alex Tanney (@AlexTanney) May 2, 2018

Tanney entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs. He has spent the last two seasons with the Tennessee Titans. The Giants will be the eighth team he has been a part of.

Tanney is most known for his time at Monmouth College in the Quad Cities, where he broke a school record with 50 touchdown passes his sophomore season with the Scots.