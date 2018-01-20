IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) Mitch Bowman had been in Iowa's dual lineup all season, but made a giant statement with an upset win in the Hawkeye's dual against No. 3 Oklahoma State last Sunday.
Now, he hopes to use what he learned at North Scott for another stunning victory at No. 2 Ohio State.
Former North Scott Lancer thriving with Iowa wrestling
By Andrew Ward |
Posted: Sat 5:48 PM, Jan 20, 2018
