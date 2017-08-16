Former President Obama's tweet is most-liked post ever

Twitter says President Barack Obama's tweet in response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend has taken the crown as the platform's most-liked post ever.

Obama tweeted a quote from Nelson Mandela Saturday night: "No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..."

Obama posted the tweet alongside a picture of himself smiling at a group of children of different races.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

Twitter spokesman Nick Pacilo said Obama's tweet set the mark shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday night, passing Ariana Grande's tweet in May following the deadly bombing at her concert in England.

Obama's post had more than 3.2 million likes early Tuesday morning.