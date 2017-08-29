Former QC resident describes Hurricane Harvey as "mind blowing"

The aftermath of Hurricane Harvey continues to dump rain on the southeastern coast of Texas.

Quad City native and Davenport Central graduate, Talya Arbisser, moved to Houston in 2010. She lives in the city along with her grandparents.

Arbisser told TV-6 she's one of the lucky ones. Due to high ground, she hasn't had to evacuate her home.

She describes the impact of Harvey, and the hardship her friends are dealing with, as "mind blowing".

KWQC's Ashley Holden will have more from Arbisser, and further updates from Houston, on Quad Cities Today.