Former Rhythm City casino boat catches fire

A riverboat burning in Memphis may look familiar to us in the Quad Cities. It's the former Rhythm City Casino boat.

Fire crews were called to the scene of a riverboat fire Thursday night. Local officials say the blaze broke out on McKellar Lake as scrap workers were tearing down parts of the vessel.

Memphis Riverboats told TV-6 Friday morning that the riverboat is still salvageable and not a total loss. Most of what burned was being removed anyway.

The company had hoped to use the boat for events like weddings and proms.