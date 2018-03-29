Former Sterling basketball coach paves road to Final Four as Michigan assistant

Michigan assistant coach Luke Yaklich has burst onto the scene this NCAA Tournament, thanks in large part to helping Michigan's revamped defense.

His career began in LaSalle, Ill., coaching his sister's 8th grade team.

He had a stint as Sterling's boys basketball coach from 2000-2003, before leaving for LaSalle Peru and Jolet.

Eventually, he made his way onto Dan Muller's staff at Illinois state for four years.

Then, last summer, Jon Belein called, and hired Yaklich at a hotel in Las Vegas.

Now, he's in the Final Four.

