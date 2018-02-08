UPDATE: White House says President Trump still confident in Kelly

4:05 p.m.

Robert Porter, White House Staffer, Photo Date: 8/14/2015

The White House says President Donald Trump remains confident in his chief of staff John Kelly even though Kelly defended an aide who'd been accused of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives.

Spokesman Raj Shah says Trump was not aware of the allegations against former staff secretary Rob Porter until Tuesday.

Shah says Trump was surprised, saddened and disheartened by the news reports and images. Shah says that, "like many of us," Trump "did not see that in Rob Porter."

The spokesman also says members of the White House staff could have done a better job handling the situation over the last few days.

3:50 p.m.

The White House says former staff secretary Rob Porter was working at the White House under an interim security clearance while his background check was being completed.

Porter is facing allegations of domestic abuse leveled against him by his two ex-wives.

White House spokesman Raj Shah is calling the allegations "upsetting" and "shocking."

Shah says President Donald Trump was not informed about the specifics of Porter's security clearance and has been "saddened" by the whole episode.

Shah says Porter's last day was Wednesday, but Porter came into the office briefly Thursday to clear out his stuff.

1 a.m.

One of President Donald Trump's top White House aides has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse leveled against him by his two ex-wives.

Staff secretary Rob Porter says allegations that became public this week are "outrageous" and "simply false."

Porter's former wives recounted physical, verbal and emotional abuse they say he subjected them to during their marriages.

Porter's first wife, Colbie Holderness, told the DailyMail.com that Porter choked and punched her during the five years they were husband and wife.

Porter's second wife, Jennifer Willoughby, also described for the DailyMail.com how Porter once dragged her naked and wet from the shower to yell at her. She filed a protective order against him.