Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort subpoenaed

The Senate Judiciary Committee has issued a subpoena for former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort to testify at a public hearing on Wednesday.

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley and Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein made the announcement Tuesday. The two senators said they were unable to reach an agreement with Manafort for a voluntary transcribed interview with the committee.

The two said that late Monday night they issued a subpoena to compel Manafort's participation in Wednesday's hearing.

The two released a statement on the subpoena. It reads as follows: “While we were willing to accommodate Mr. Manafort’s request to cooperate with the committee’s investigation without appearing at Wednesday’s hearing, we were unable to reach an agreement for a voluntary transcribed interview with the Judiciary Committee. Mr. Manafort, through his attorney, said that he would be willing to provide only a single transcribed interview to Congress, which would not be available to the Judiciary Committee members or staff. While the Judiciary Committee was willing to cooperate on equal terms with any other committee to accommodate Mr. Manafort’s request, ultimately that was not possible. Therefore, yesterday evening, a subpoena was issued to compel Mr. Manafort’s participation in Wednesday’s hearing. As with other witnesses, we may be willing to excuse him from Wednesday’s hearing if he would be willing to agree to production of documents and a transcribed interview, with the understanding that the interview would not constitute a waiver of his rights or prejudice the committee’s right to compel his testimony in the future.”

This comes as Jared Kushner prepares to meet with the House intelligence committee. He met with the Senate committee Monday.

Kushner faces questions about his involvement in a June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer. The meeting was billed in emails to Donald Trump Jr. as a Russian government attempt to help Trump's campaign.

Kushner said Monday that he did not collude with Russians, and that he was unaware of anyone in the campaign who did.