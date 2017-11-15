Former USA Gymnastics doctor expected to change plea in sex assault cases

A former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor accused of molesting girls at his home and a campus clinic is expected to change his not-guilty plea.

Online court records show a change-of-plea hearing for 54-year-old Dr. Larry Nassar is set for Nov. 22, a week before jury selection was to begin.

Nassar also faces 1st-degree criminal sexual misconduct charges in another county and in July pleaded guilty in federal court in a separate child pornography case. He is scheduled to be sentenced in the child porn case in December.

Messages seeking comment were left Wednesday for the state attorney general's office and one of Nassar's defense attorneys. There is a gag order in the state cases.

Nassar also has been sued by more than 125 women alleging abuse.