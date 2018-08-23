Former University of Iowa student sentenced for hacking school computer network.

A former University of Iowa student will be spending four months behind bars after pleading guilty to hacking the school's computer network. According to the U.S. Attorney's office in the Southern District of Iowa, 23 year old Trevor J. Graves was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to unauthorized access and damage to the university's computer network. He was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release, pay $67,900 in restitution, and pay $100 to the Crime Victims' Fund. Grave plead guilt in April of this year.

Graves admitted he knew from May 2015 to November of 2016, the University of Iowa Iowa Courses Online (ICON) computer network was a protected computer. During this time, Graves knowingly and intentionally placed a key logger on the school's computers and fraudulently obtained professors' user names and passwords, accessed the ICON computer network, and deleted and changed student grades including his own. The university's cost to investigate, response to the breach, and remedial steps to update technology security was $67,900.