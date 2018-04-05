Former WWE wrestler fatally struck by pickup truck in Pennsylvania

A former professional wrestler died Wednesday, April 4 after being hit crossing a busy street about 10 miles north of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

World Wrestling Entertainment says a WWE Hall Of Famer was killed as he ran across a street in Ross Township during morning rush hour traffic.

Witnesses say 71-year-old "Luscious Johnny Valiant" was not in a crosswalk when a pickup truck struck him.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer “Luscious” Johnny Valiant reportedly passed away this morning at the age of 71. https://t.co/vNfhyVo3Pb — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2018





Luscious, whose real name is Tommy Sullivan, later died at a hospital. He had his heyday in the 1970's and 80's winning tag-team titles with his brothers.

He went on to manage other wrestlers, including Hulk Hogan before becoming a commentator.

Luscious was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 1996.

Detectives say they have the full cooperation of the driver of the pickup truck and they're investigating this as an accident.