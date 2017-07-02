Former judge in Kentucky fighting sex charges

For years as a judge in Kentucky, Tim Nolan sat in judgment of others.

Now the former judge sits in jail, awaiting trial on explosive charges. Prosecutors say Nolan ensnared 17 victims, using money, drugs and threats to coerce women and juveniles into sex over a seven-year period.

The 70-year-old's descent from former district judge to accused sex offender has rocked northern Kentucky, where Nolan was long a fixture in political and legal circles in the suburbs across the Ohio River from Cincinnati. He was known as a champion for tea party causes.

Nolan maintains his innocence. His attorney, Margo Grubbs, says they plan to challenge the constitutionality of the state's human trafficking statute, calling it "vague" and "difficult to apply."

