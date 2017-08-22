Former lottery worker sentenced in Iowa to 25 years in prison

A former lottery worker was sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday for rigging the system in several states so he could collect the jackpots.

Eddie Tipton, former Security Director of the Multistate Lottery Association, received the maximum sentence from an Iowa judge.

In a deal with prosecutors, Tipton pleaded guilty in June to a charge of ongoing criminal conduct for a scheme involving seven lottery tickets in five states.

He admitted to rigging computer codes to produce winning numbers, netting Tipton and his accomplices millions.

"I certainly regret my actions," Tipton said Tuesday. "It's difficult even saying that with all the people that I know behind me that I hurt and I regret it, I'm sorry."

Tipton has agreed to pay about $2.2 billion in restitution.

He told the judge he does not know how he will pay it.

Meanwhile, his brother, Tommy Tipton, is serving a 75-day sentence for a misdemeanor theft charge and deferred judgment on a felony charge of conspiracy to commit theft.

Officials say their friend, Robert Rhodes, tried to redeem a $14.3 million jackpot for them.

He has pleaded guilty to fraud and will be sentenced Friday.