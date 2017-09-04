Former mailbox serves as flag repository

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - It's another national holiday when U.S. flags are proudly flown. But what if your flag is looking worn, torn or dingy? Don't throw it out!

There is flag etiquette and according to the VFW, only certain ways to properly dispose of one. The National organization of Veterans of Foreign Wars says flags need to be retired through a ceremony in which they are folded and burned as the Pledge of Allegiance is recited.

To make it easier for citizens to properly dispose of old flags, The VFW Post 9128 in Bettendorf has a unique receptacle. It's an old U.S. mailbox that's been painted red, white and blue and sits on the side of the building.

You can drop off flags like you would drop off mail. The VFW will take care of the rest. Just don't put any mail in the box.

The VFW 9128 Canfield Hughes Post is located at 2814 State St. in Bettendorf.