Former mayor, clerk seek damages from Mount Union

A former mayor and city clerk are seeking $250,000 in damages over harassment allegations following accusations they stole money from the now-defunct city in southeastern Iowa.

The 98-person city of Mount Union dissolved in March after a dispute over sewer bills.

The Hawk Eye reports that Mount Union's former Mayor Dan Johnson and former City Clerk Linda Johnson testified in their defamation of character lawsuit in Henry County District Court on Tuesday. The lawsuit was filed against Mount Union in February 2016.

Dan Johnson requests $200,000 in damages, and his sister Linda requests $50,000. They allege verbal harassment and accusations of criminal activity began in 2010.

No individual was present to represent Mount Union. A state board will decide how damages will be paid if awarded.