Former student reacts after teacher pleads guilty to child pornography

A former Davenport teacher could face up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges. Michael Ross pleaded guilty in federal court to receiving and distributing child pornography. According to the Davenport school district, Ross most recently taught 5th grade at Wilson Elementary School. Prior to that, he taught at Buchanan Elementary and Davenport West High School.

Carli Partin graduated from Davenport West in 2010 and said Ross was one of her teachers junior and senior year.

"He was like a father figure when I was in school that I looked up to and someone that helped me graduate and get into college."

After hearing he plead guilty to those charges, Partin said she was stunned.

"My mind was blown, I couldn't understand it," Partin said. "I called my friend and asked if she had seen it and we were just flabbergasted."

Court documents show that Ross will face sentencing on April 9th, of 2018. Pleading guilty carried a minimum sentence of five years, a maximum sentence of up to 20 years, a maximum fine of $250,000 and a term of supervised release of not less than five years, up to life. According to the school district, Ross turned in a letter of resignation on Thursday, however he was placed on administrative leave in June. The letter will go to the school board for approval on Monday.