Fort Madison Seniors in 'sticky' situation after Vaseline prank

19 seniors are in a sticky situation after spreading toilet paper and vaseline throughout their Fort Madison High School.

On May 20th school officials arrived to find the school grounds, foyer and corridors had been covered in toilet paper, vaseline, water balloons, and vulgar posters. The 19 students had also poured red bull onto the gymnasium floor, burnt paper towel rolls and set off a smoke bomb.

The 19 seniors have been identified but the determination of charges is yet to be made. They may face criminal mischief charges, citations for trespassing, be required to pay restitution of clean up and possibly community service in lieu of charges. The investigation is now pending final decision by the Lee County Attorney's Office.