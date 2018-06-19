Fort Madison councilman resigns over drug charge

A Fort Madison city councilman has resigned his post following his sentencing on a drug charge.

Forty-two-year-old Travis Seidel stepped aside on Friday. He'd pleaded guilty to selling a controlled substance. A criminal complaint says Seidel sold painkilling drugs on Nov. 28 last year to a confidential police informant within 1,000 feet of a public park.

On June 1 a judge sentenced him to three years of probation and granted him a deferred judgment. That means the felony conviction can be cleared from Seidel's record if he abides by the terms of his probation.

Seidel could have been removed by a two-thirds majority vote of the council if he had not resigned.

