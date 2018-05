A Fort Madison home was damaged in a shots fired incident over the weekend.

Officers were advised of a possible shots fired in the area of the 1700 block of Ave. E at 4:58 am. At 7:33 am officers recovered 7 spent large caliber shells in an alley behind a residence in the 1700 block of Ave. D. The residence had been struck multiple times.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident should contact teh Fort Madison Police Department at 319-372-2525.