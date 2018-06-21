Fort Madison man arrested after allegedly stealing three cars

An 18-year-old Fort Madison man is in custody after police say he stole multiple vehicles. Police say Christopher E. Guzman is being charged with multiple charges including Theft and Operating a Vehicle Without Owner's Consent.

On Sunday, June 17, police were informed that a vehicle had been stolen. Investigating officers had the stolen vehicle entered into the National Database. The vehicle was a tan colored 2004 Ford Crown Victoria that was stolen from the 1500 block of 38th Street in Fort Madison.

Early Monday morning, June 18, the Ford Crown Victoria was recovered in the 600 block of 35th Street in Fort Madison. Police say shortly after this vehicle was recovered another report was made of a separate stolen vehicle. A 2003 Gray Dodge Ram was stolen. This vehicle was later recovered in Rural Lee County where another vehicle was reported stolen. That vehicle was recovered in Lewis County, Missouri where a suspect was caught.

Guzman is being charged with 1st and 2nd-Degree Theft, as well as two counts of Operating a Vehicle Without Owner's consent.

Guzman is currently being held in the Lewis County Jail. Multiple counties assisted in this case including the Fort Madison Police Department, Lee County Sheriff's Office and Lewis County Missouri Sheriff's Office. Additional charges are pending from Lee and Lewis Counties.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

