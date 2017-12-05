Fort Madison man being charged with attempted murder

On Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 2:40 a.m. the Fort Madison Police were dispatched to the Fort Madison Community Hospital for a stabbing victim that had been brought in.

Upon arrival, officers were unable to find out what led up to the stabbing and as officers continued their investigation in the following days, the victim was able to provide an account of what happened. They said they had been stabbed once in the back as well as other superficial wounds, this led officers to request an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Michael Alan Pauly of Fort Madison for attempted murder.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, officers were called to the North Lee County Court House on a report of a person who was there with an outstanding arrest warrant. Upon arrival, court clerks advised offers that Pauly was there attending a hearing on another matter. As Pauly exited the courtroom, he was taken into custody.

Pauly is being charged with attempted murder and is being held on a cash-only bond of $50,000.

Attempted murder is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Attempted murder is defined as; any act, which the person expects will set in motion a force or chain of events with the expectation that the action will cause or result in the death of another, with the intent to cause such death.

The arrest of a person is not a plea or finding of guilt, all persons are considered innocent until proven in a court of law.