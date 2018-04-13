Fort Madison man tased, arrested after vehicular chase

Shawn Lee Dehaven, 46 of Fort Madison, Iowa, led Des Moines County Deputies on a vehicular and on foot chase. Dehaven was wanted for felony assault on a peace officer from a prior high-speed chase on April 7th.

Dehaven was located by two Crimestoppers tipsters. After a brief vehicular chase, Dehaven's vehicle became disabled and he ran on foot. Dehaven failed to stop as directed by Cheif Deputy Will Coniee, Coniee then deployed a taser and Dehaven was restrained.

Additional charges will follow for Dehaven.