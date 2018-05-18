Fort Madison manufacturer receives assistance for expansion project

Scott’s Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) manufactures, markets and sells branded products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. SMG plans to add a new 4,400 square foot building to relocate and expand existing Fort Madison operations.

The board awarded SMG $91,612 in direct financial assistance and tax benefits from HQJ for this $2.6 million capital investment. The project is expected to create 41 jobs, of which 18 are incented at a qualifying hourly wage of $16.92.