Davenport Habitat ReStore looking for owner of Vietnam Veteran's ring

In December, a customer of the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Davenport found a ring in the parking lot. Customer Service Manager Diane Schreiner tells us the customer brought it inside and turned it in.

The store hung on to the ring for a few weeks, hoping the owner would come back to the store and claim it. No one came.

In order to reconnect the ring and its owner, Schreiner says they posted pictures of it to their Facebook page. The post has been shared over 7,000 times, but there is still no word on who the owner might be.

Schneider says there is an engraving inside the ring that the true owner would be able to identify.

Anyone with information should call the ReStore at 563-391-4949.