Four QC nursing homes cited with serious violations in quarterly report

Several Quad Cities nursing homes are facing fines after the Illinois Department of Public Health conducted its quarterly report. According to the IDPH, an "AA" violation is cited when there is a condition or occurrence at the facility that approximately caused a resident’s death. An "A" violation pertains to a condition in which there is a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm will result or has resulted.

Aperion Care in Moline is facing a $75,00 fine after receiving one "AA" violation and another "A" violation. According to the report, the nursing home was cited $50,000 for the accidental strangulation death of a resident in August. The report states a resident was found unresponsive on the floor hanging by the ties of his or her nightgown around the foot board of the bed.

The report states the $25,000 "A" violation was issued after a resident escaped back in October. According to the report, the resident was not capable of making decisions on his own. Therefore, a wander guard bracelet was placed on him to alert staff members if he tried to leave the building. According to the report, the resident exited the building through an unlocked back door. The report also states the alarm on that door was not functioning at the time. The resident was eventually found wandering a mile away from the nursing home in 38-degree weather.

According to the IDPH, Generations at Rock Island is facing a $2,200 "B" violation for the neglect of two patients who suffered pressure wounds. The report states the nurses did not follow a physician's instructions in regards to treating the wounds.

St. Anthony in Rock Island is also facing two "A" violations each at $25,000. The facility also faces a "B" violation at $2,200. The violations stem from cases of patient neglect and abuse.

Illini Restorative Care in Silvis faces an "A" violation of $25,000 after a resident posted a photo of a partially nude patient on social media, according to IDPH. The report states the photo showcased a resident lying in bed unclothed from the waist up.

According to the IDPH, nursing home inspections are conducted annually. Additional inspections and investigations are conducted if there are complaints. The severity and number of times the violation occurs can revoke or suspend a facility's license. If you'd like to read more about the ramifications of these violations visit:

http://www.dph.illinois.gov/sites/default/files/publications/Oct-Dec-2017-QRPT.pdf