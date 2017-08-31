Four brothers attending 41st Quad Cities Honor Flight together

Four QCA brothers are taking off from the Moline airport Thursday morning to visit Washington DC for the 41st Quad Cities Honor Flight together.

Jack, James, Richard, and Robert Morris all served in the United States military during the Vietnam War. They told KWQC's Ashley Holden that they're excited about the trip, but also excited for the welcome home that they never received after they served.

The Morris brothers aren't the first set of siblings to be on the Honor Flight together, but they are the largest. To learn more about them, watch their interview with Ashley Holden.

If you'd like to welcome the Morris brothers and the other veterans home, the flight will return Thursday night around 10 pm at the quad City International Airport. Quad Citizens are encouraged to start gathering at 9 pm.