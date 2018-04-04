Four crew members presumed dead following Marine helicopter crash

Four crew members who were aboard a marine helicopter are presumed dead after it crashed near the U.S. Mexico border.

U.S. Marine Corps officials confirm the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday during a routine training mission.

Marine Corps Air Station Miramar says four crew members were aboard the aircraft.

At this time, all four crew members are presumed dead pending an identification.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

The names of the deceased are being withheld until next of kin is notified.