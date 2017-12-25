Four dead after early morning house fire in Blue Grass - UPDATE

Four people are dead after an early morning fire in Blue Grass, this according to the Blue Grass Police Department. Officials say it happened after midnight on Monday, Dec. 25.

According to a press release posted by the Blue Grass Police Department, crews responded to the 300 block of Salem Street at 12:34 a.m.

Four people were inside of the home at the time of the fire. One of the occupants was able to exit the residence and was transported to the hospital but later passed away. Three other people inside the home were unable to escape and perished inside.

Responding agencies were the Blue Grass Fire Department, Buffalo Fire Department, the Scott County Sheriff's Office, Buffalo Police Department and the Blue Grass Police Department.

The State Fire Marshal, Scott County Sheriff's Office and police investigators are still searching for clues as to what caused the fire to begin.

Names of the victims are not being released at this time.