Four in custody after pursuit through Davenport ends in crash

Davenport police took four people into custody Tuesday evening after a pursuit ended in a crash near the corner of Hillcrest Avenue and Ridgewood Avenue.

Police say earlier in the evening they were investigating a shots fired call in the 1200 block of Warren Street.

Later officers said witnesses reported seeing two cars that appeared to be chasing each other. Police say at least one of those matched the description of a suspected vehicle involved in the Warren Street shots fired call.

Police say they began to purse the two cars and one ended quickly. They say a silver Ford Fusion got away from officers.

The second vehicle, an SUV, took officers on a chase through several parts of Davenport, according to police.

They say the chase lasted several minutes and ended in a crash near Hillcrest and Ridgewood Avenues. Police say the pursuit was allowed because the SUV was believed to be involved in a gun crime.

“And that’s one of the priorities we have in this city,” said Chief Paul Sikorski. “If these individuals are charged with that gun crime I hope that they’re detained in the county jail as part of this as well. So we’ll wait to see what happens with that.”

Police say they are still working to determine a timeline and any damage sustained during the pursuit. They say there was property damage in the area of Locust and Harrison Streets.

DPD is looking for the other vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact Davenport Police.

