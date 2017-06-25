Fourth annual Adamfest raises money for mental illness research

Raising awareness for mental illness research: the fourth annual Adamfest was held at the fairgrounds in East Moline, providing music, food and entertainment all for a good cause.

One of the organizers of the event started this for her son, who suffered from mental illness.

"When Adam was sick, we realized that there's not enough there. We don't know enough about the brain and one of my husband's biggest things was they need more research. Everything has research and we never hear about mental health. He's a musician and Adam was a musician and loved music so he just came up with this having a benefit concert and it really took off," said organizer Gloria Smith.

There was music from multiple bands as well as over a hundred raffle baskets to be auctioned off.

