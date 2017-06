If you plan to travel for the Fourth of July, expect a large crowd.

Auto club AAA is forecasting a record 44.2 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home for the July 4th weekend.

AAA says a vast majority will travel by car, and with the fourth falling on a Tuesday, some workers will get a four-day weekend, making a road trip more inviting with relatively low gas prices.

Airline travel for the holiday is also expected to rise for the eighth straight year.