UPDATE: Police storm French market, kill hostage-taker

2:50 p.m.

A police union official says officers have stormed a supermarket in southern France and killed a suspect who took hostages there.

Yves Lefebvre, secretary general of SGP Police-FO police union, says he doesn't have immediate details on the number of victims from Friday's incident in the town of Trebes. Another police official also confirms the suspect was shot and killed.

French national police earlier said at least two people were killed and a dozen wounded in the incident. French President Emmanuel Macron says it looks like a terrorist attack.

___

2:45 p.m.

Police union official Yves Lefebvre says the suspect in hostage-taking situation in southern France has been shot to death by police.

The update came minutes after French President Emmanuel Macron said all evidence suggested the hostage-taking and shootings were a terrorist attack.

Speaking in Brussels, where he is attending an EU summit, Macron offered his "full support" to everyone involving in the situation.

The president said he won't give details on the number of victims "at this stage."

Macron said he would return to Paris in the coming hours and will follow closely the situation.

___

2:15 p.m.

The Paris prosecutor's office says the prosecutor who leads the country's counterterrorism office is heading to southern France to oversee the unfolding investigation of a hostage situation at a supermarket.

The office of Paris prosecutor Francois Molins would not give details at this stage on the number of victims or the identity of the suspect in the town of Trebes.

The school system in the Trebes region says all students are safe and will remain inside schools until further notice. Parents and relatives have been told not to come to pick them up.

___

1:30 p.m.

French national police say two people have been killed and about a dozen wounded in a shooting and hostage-taking in a supermarket in southern France.

A spokesman with the national police service told The Associated Press the attacker was still in the supermarket in the town of Trebes, but it was unclear if there were people still inside with him.

The spokesman said a police operation to apprehend the assailant is still underway. The spokesman was not authorized to be publicly named.

The reason for the shooting and hostage-taking is unclear, as is the identity of the attacker.

— By Angela Charlton

___

1:10 p.m.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe says all information suggests that the shooting inside a supermarket in southern France and the earlier shooting of a police officer "seems to be a terrorist act".

Philippe says the hostage situation is ongoing Friday inside the Super-U supermarket in the small town of Trebes. A police official earlier said that one person had been shot dead and another seriously wounded inside the supermarket.

___

12:50 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron has asked Interior Minister Gerard Collomb to go to the site of a shooting and hostage-taking in southern France.

The incident is continuing inside a supermarket in the small town of Trebes. A police union official said the suspect has shot one person dead and a second is in life-threatening condition.

Earlier the suspect shot and wounded a police officer nearby.

Anti-terror prosecutors have taken over the investigation.

___

12:35 p.m.

A police union official says a suspect has shot dead one person and seriously wounded another inside a supermarket in the southern French town of Trebes.

Yves Lefebvre, secretary general of the SGP Police-FO union, says the suspect earlier fired six shots at police officers who were on their way back from jogging near the city of Carcassonne Friday morning. One police officer was injured in the shoulder but is not in life-threatening condition, Lefebvre said

The police officers, based in the southern city of Marseille, were on a temporary mission in Carcassonne, he said.

___

12:20 p.m.

French counterterrorism prosecutors are taking charge of the investigation into the shooting of a police officer in southern France that has led to an apparent hostage-taking at a supermarket.

The Paris prosecutor's office said counterterrorism investigators are taking over the probe into the ongoing incident Friday in the town of Trebes, but did not provide details on why.

There are unconfirmed media reports that the assailant claimed connections to the Islamic State group.

Interior Minister spokesman Frederic Delanouvelle told The Associated Press that there is one suspect and police are trying to subdue him. He provided no details of how many people were inside the supermarket or were believed held hostage.

___

12:05 p.m.

French authorities say a police operation is taking place in a small town in southern France after a police officer was shot and wounded.

A suspect has been surrounded at a supermarket in the town of Trebes, south of Toulouse, and might have taken hostages, national police said.

The French Interior Ministry said on its Twitter account Friday that police and rescue operations are the priority.

Authorities in the Aude region are warning people to avoid the area around the supermarket.