Franklin Elementary reopening after fire in 2017

Students at Franklin Elementary in Moline will be able to see the inside of their school Monday night for the first time since it caught fire last year.

Some changes students will see include being able to work at their desk with their new wireless chrome books. Teachers can also combine classrooms together because the walls will be able to open. The ceremony starts Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Students and staff had a glimpse of the school back in April, through a virtual tour the school provided, but the superintendent says that will not compare to Monday, when they will see the final finish.

This has been a long time coming, back in September 2017, the school caught on fire due to an electrical issue. Due to the fire and water damage, students were forced to be put out and they had to finish their school year at the former Western Illinois University campus. Superintendent Lanty McGuire says he is grateful to the community for their support as they worked to get to where they are today.

“We are just very excited for this to happen because our students that were at Franklin, they were put out for a while. They were put out for a whole school year, they deserve to come back to something above and beyond what they left and I think they are going to see that in this building,” said McGuire.

It’s also unpack your backpack night for the students. School starts for the district Tuesday.