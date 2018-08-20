Franklin Elementary reopens after 2017 fire, welcomes students

Students at Franklin Elementary in Moline were able to see the inside of their school Monday night for the first time since it caught fire last year.

The district unveiled bright new colors, open ceilings and collaborative spaces. The two section school features glass doors between classrooms offering teachers and students of the same grade-level an opportunity to work together during parts of the day.

Classrooms are now equipped with smart boards. And kindergarten students now have access to a bathroom inside their rooms.

The library was also redesigned as an open area. It is now designed as part of the hallway and not closed off by walls and doors. There are also picnic style benches and creative seating for students to use.

The school was originally constructed in 1952, but the inside is designed as a state of the art 21st-century building.

The school now utilizes LED lights and has air conditioning for the very first time.

Franklin Elementary students spent most of the 217-2018 school year together but in a WIU building, instead of a district facility.

Principal Michelle Pittington says while the new school will be an adjustment for students and staff, this group knows how to deal with change.

“They're going to get used to the open spaces and the collaboration and being able to see each other from one classroom to the next,” Pittington said. “Students are very flexible, they adapt well to change, as they have shown us over the past year. Teachers are flexible and adapt well to change, so this is a very exciting time for them as well.”

Moline School District resumes classes on Tuesday, Aug. 21.