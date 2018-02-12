Franklin Elementary up for discussion in Moline

The Moline/Coal Valley School Board plans to discuss design plans for Franklin Elementary School this week. Right now, students are still at their temporary location on the former Western Illinois University campus.

The school was badly damaged by a fire back in September. A design team first met a couple of months ago to go over renovation plans.

At Monday night's board meeting, the plans are up for approval, along with more than $22 million for those improvements. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Washington Elementary.

