Franklin students share their wish list for the new building

Tuesday night, Franklin Elementary School’s design team is meeting to go over plans for the school's Moline renovation after a fire forced them to find a new place to hold classes. Principal Michele Pittington says the team combines an architect and designer, plus teachers and a parent to discuss what they want to see for the school.

In September, the school was damaged after a fire in one of the classrooms. In the meantime, the students are going to school at the former WIU QC campus. Students say they like the new building, but are looking forward to going back to their old school.

