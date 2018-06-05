Fred Hubbell wins the Democratic nomination for Iowa Governor

Fred Hubbell has won the Democratic nomination for Iowa Governor with 55 percent, or 38304 votes in the primary election.

The gubernatorial candidate won against Cathy Glasson, Andy McGuire, John Norris, Ross Wilburn, and Nate Boulton.

Glasson had 19percent of the vote, McGuire 5 percent, Norris 12 percent, and Boulton had 7 percent.

Boulton withdrew from the race on May 24 after three women accused him of sexual misconduct. However, it was too late for his name to be removed from the ballot.

While in Davenport for the Iowa Democratic Gubernatorial Primary debate, Hubbell said “we need to stop these wasteful corporate giveaways and instead invest in education, job training, healthcare and infrastructure all across our state. Because if we make those investments, we work together, we can get Iowa growing the right way.”

Hubbell will face Kim Reynolds in the November 6 gubernatorial election.

Hubbell hasn't been elected to office but has held numerous business positions he says make him well-positioned to lead state government. Those jobs include executive roles at Younkers department stores, Equitable Life Insurance and the ING Group.

Hubbell's victory in Tuesday's primary over four other candidates followed a campaign in which he outspent all of his opponents. Much of Hubbell's campaign was self-funded, with him contributing more than $2 million of his own money in 2018.

Hubbell says his priorities include improving wages, health care and education.