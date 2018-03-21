Fred Rooth fund rewards to be returned to donors in Mercer County

The Mercer County Sheriff's Department is reaching out to anyone who may have donated money last year after a man was "brutally attacked".

In a press release, it states that 82-year-old Fred Rooth was "brutally attacked in his rural Joy residence." After this incident, the community came together to leave donations for the "Friends of Fred fund" and raised $23,000.

The sheriff's office is now stating the reward was never paid out as the crime was solved and the perpetrator is now serving a 30-year-prison sentence.

The money that was donated was placed into an account with Midwest Bank in Aledo where it has remained. Each individual who made a donation was given a receipt and copies of those receipts were kept.

"Any individual who would like their donation returned has thirty days to request their refund. The refund may be requested in person or by sending a request in writing to Midwest Bank of Western Illinois." The release reads.

Midwest Bank is located at 200 SE 13th Ave, Aledo, Illinois 61231. The bank's number is 309-582-5365.

For those with a copy of your receipt, they ask that you bring it with your or to send a copy of it with your request in the mail.

Refunds will be taken until May 1, 2018, at the close of the business day at Midwest Bank.

After all donations requested have been returned the remaining funds will be turned over to Mercer County Crime Stoppers for use by that organization.