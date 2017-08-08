Freddy’s Steakburgers, Firehouse Subs, and Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Davenport

Three new restaurant chains are moving into the QCA.

The City Plan and Zoning Commission approved the zoning request for a Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers at 902 West Kimberly.

City officials tell us the restaurant would go into The Village Shopping Center, building in the location of a vacant bank building.

The plan is now forwarded on to the City Council for final approval.

Firehouse Subs is going into a strip mall on 5 points at the corner of Division and Locust Streets.

The sign is already on the building and there is a note on the front door saying they are now hiring.

Jersey Mike’s Subs is going in next to the new Fresh Thyme Market on Kimberly Road.

According to the corporate website, the new location is planning to open on September 20th.